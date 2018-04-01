  • FHP: Mount Dora motorcyclist dies after being rear-ended at stop light

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A Mount Dora motorcyclist is dead after he was jammed between two cars while waiting at a stop light early Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. 

    Jason Sasser, 37, was driving a 1999 Honda motorcycle west on State Road 46 around midnight when he came to a stop behind a car waiting at a red light at the intersection with State Road 453, troopers said. 

    A 2014 Ford Fiesta, driven by 33-year-old Samuel Smith of Bushnell, was also heading west and failed to stop, pushing Sasser’s motorcycle into the back of the car in front of him, troopers said. 

    According to the crash report, Sasser was taken to Florida Hospital Waterman where later died. 

    Sasser was not wearing a helmet, according to the crash report. 

    The crash report says charges are pending. 
     

