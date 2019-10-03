FHP: Oviedo man killed after car crashes into power pole during race with other vehicle

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol said two cars were racing when one driver lost control and crashed into a power pole and a fire hydrant leaving an Oviedo man dead Thursday morning.
Troopers said it’s unclear who was driving the car that crashed into the pole because both occupants of the car were ejected during the crash.
Troopers said one of them, a 25-year-old Oviedo man, died after being transported to Advent Health East. The other, identified as Andre Chisholm, 28, of Orlando, is in serious condition at Orlando Regional Medical Center.
The crash happened at 2:20 a.m. at the intersection of Colonial Drive and Chickasaw Trail. As of 6 a.m., eastbound Colonial Drive remains closed in the area.
Troopers said according to multiple witnesses, the car that crashed may have been racing a white Infinity.
According to the FHP report, toxicology reports are pending for the Oviedo man.
Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.
