  • I-4 eastbound shut down after fatal motorcycle crash near Lake Mary Boulevard

    By: Sarah Wilson , Q McCray

    Updated:

    SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 are shut down Monday morning after a fatal crash involving a motorcycle.

    The crash happened before 1 a.m. in between the I-4 rest area and the exit for Lake Mary Boulevard.

    Related Headlines

    >>> Check traffic along your route <<<

    Florida Highway Patrol said the accident was fatal and involved two motorcycle riders and a car.

    Troopers said the road is expected to be closed for hours as the investigation into the crash continues.

    This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News at 6 a.m. for live updates.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories