I-4 eastbound shut down after fatal motorcycle crash near Lake Mary Boulevard

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 are shut down Monday morning after a fatal crash involving a motorcycle.
The crash happened before 1 a.m. in between the I-4 rest area and the exit for Lake Mary Boulevard.
Florida Highway Patrol said the accident was fatal and involved two motorcycle riders and a car.
Troopers said the road is expected to be closed for hours as the investigation into the crash continues.
This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News at 6 a.m. for live updates.
BREAKING #I4: Crash has I-4 Eastbound CLOSED at SR-434 in #Longwood. Crash is a couple miles up the road before #LakeMary Blvd.— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) March 11, 2019
ALTERNATE: Enter I-4 Eastbound at Lake Mary Blvd. Traffic diverted at SR-434. @QMcCrayWFTV is on the story this morning on @WFTV NOW pic.twitter.com/EXUtqHR0eH
