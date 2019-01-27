Kissimmee woman dies after fatal crash in Osceola County, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A 22-year-old Kissimmee woman has died after a crash on Florida’s Turnpike Sunday evening, according to officials with the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the crash happened around 2:50 p.m. on the Turnpike near mile marker 230.
The unidentified driver was traveling southbound when she lost control and left the roadway for an unknow reason, investigators said.
Troopers said the woman’s vehicle overturned and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation, officials said.
