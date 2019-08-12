LIVE UPDATES: Tracking Central Florida traffic conditions on first day of school

Channel 9 traffic expert Racquel Asa is tracking live traffic conditions across Central Florida on the first day of school.
7:40 A.M.: Crash has the left lane of I-75 southbound blocked near Highway 484.
CRASH: crash on I-75 Southbound near HWY-484 has the left lane blocked. Delays 1.5 miles on I-75 Southbound. pic.twitter.com/g2B67Rpl1d— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) August 12, 2019
7:30 A.M.: The right lanes of eastbound I-4 near the ramps for Colonial Drive are blocked. Delays are backed up to Kaley Street and Orange Blossom Trail.
WATCH OUT: right lanes blocked on I-4 Eastbound near the Colonial ramps. Delays are back to Kaley and Orange Blossom Trl. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/MQLOvGa5Ku— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) August 12, 2019
6:55 A.M.: The left lane of I-4 westbound is blocked near State Road 436 causing delays back to Longwood.
DELAYS: left lane blocked on I-4 Westbound near 436. Delays in the Westbound lanes back to #Longwood near SR-434. @WFTV #BacktoSchool pic.twitter.com/6HTAvDWKuT— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) August 12, 2019
