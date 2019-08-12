  • LIVE UPDATES: Tracking Central Florida traffic conditions on first day of school

    By: Sarah Wilson , Racquel Asa

    Updated:

    Channel 9 traffic expert Racquel Asa is tracking live traffic conditions across Central Florida on the first day of school.

    Check below or tune in to TV27 until 9 a.m. for live updates:

    READ: Safety tips for a smooth commute by car, bike or bus on the first day of school

    7:40 A.M.: Crash has the left lane of I-75 southbound blocked near Highway 484.

    7:30 A.M.: The right lanes of eastbound I-4 near the ramps for Colonial Drive are blocked. Delays are backed up to Kaley Street and Orange Blossom Trail.

    6:55 A.M.: The left lane of I-4 westbound is blocked near State Road 436 causing delays back to Longwood.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories