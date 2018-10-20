Man killed in fiery crash on Orange Blossom Trail, troopers say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man died after his car crashed and caught fire early Saturday on Orange Blossom Trail, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The man was driving a 2008 BMW at a high rate of speed south on OBT near 35th Street in the left lane when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a 2010 Toyota Yaris, troopers said.
Related Headlines
The BMW then left the road and hit a fence, a tree, and two parked cars at a nearby dealership before catching fire.
Read: 63 fetuses removed from funeral home in widening investigation
The BMW’s driver did not get out of the car and was burned to the point where troopers could not positively identify him, according to the crash report.
The driver of the Toyota was not injured, the crash report states.
The crash remains under investigation.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}