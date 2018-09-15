Man who stole from Home Depot flees crash in Flagler County, deputies say

PALM COAST, Fla. - A man was arrested after deputies say he fled the scene of a crash he was involved in after stealing tools from Home Depot, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said.
The crash occurred shortly before 1 p.m. between an SUV and a blue truck at the corner of Palm Coast Parkway NW and Pine Lakes Parkway, deputies said.
The blue truck—which deputies said was driven by 37-year-old Jonathan DeMartino—drove away from the crash, which multiple 911 callers reported as “driving crazy” minutes later, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies found the blue track crashed at the wood line of Old Kings Road, where DeMartino fled on foot, officials said.
DeMartino was carrying what looked like new hand tools with him, which deputies confirmed had been stolen from Home Depot just prior to the crash, deputies said.
DeMartino is charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injury, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and grand theft. Items stolen from Home Depot were valued at $1,196.
