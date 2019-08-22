Overturned vehicle blocks lanes, causes delays on SR-408 westbound

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An overturned vehicle is snarling morning traffic on State Road 408 westbound heading toward downtown Orlando Thursday morning.
The crash happened before Goldenrod Road around 6:30 a.m. and caused multiple lanes to be blocked at the start of the morning commute.
As of 7:15 a.m., delays remained heavy starting at Rouse Road, even though the overturned vehicle had been moved to the left shoulder.
7:05am UPDATE: More lanes opening up on 408 Westbound before Goldenrod Rd. Overturned car now on the left shoulder. Delays still heavy starting at Rouse Rd. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/pysBd0IvTv— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) August 22, 2019
CLOSER LOOK: Chopper overhead crash on the 408 Westbound before Goldenrod Rd. People walking around overturned vehicle. ALTERNATE: Enter 408 Westbound at Goldenrod Rd @WFTV pic.twitter.com/m5RvFD17Bn— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) August 22, 2019
