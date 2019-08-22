  • Overturned vehicle blocks lanes, causes delays on SR-408 westbound

    By: Sarah Wilson

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An overturned vehicle is snarling morning traffic on State Road 408 westbound heading toward downtown Orlando Thursday morning.

    The crash happened before Goldenrod Road around 6:30 a.m. and caused multiple lanes to be blocked at the start of the morning commute.

    As of 7:15 a.m., delays remained heavy starting at Rouse Road, even though the overturned vehicle had been moved to the left shoulder.

