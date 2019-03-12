  • Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in tourist district of Orange County

    By: Sarah Wilson , Q McCray

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Orange County early Tuesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

    Troopers said the accident happened around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Meadow Creek Drive and South Apopka Vineland Road.

    Related Headlines

    >>> Check traffic conditions along your route <<<

    TRENDING NOW:

    The pedestrian was airlifted to a hospital from the scene. Items, including a pizza box and sneaker, littered the road Tuesday morning following the accident.

    The road reopened just before 7 a.m.

    This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News at Noon for updates.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories