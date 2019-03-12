ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Orange County early Tuesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the accident happened around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Meadow Creek Drive and South Apopka Vineland Road.
The pedestrian was airlifted to a hospital from the scene. Items, including a pizza box and sneaker, littered the road Tuesday morning following the accident.
The road reopened just before 7 a.m.
This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News at Noon for updates.
The victim’s items are still scattered on Hwy 535. @OrangeCoSheriff and @FHPOrlando are investigating the fatal crash. A garbage truck and taxi are also looked at for evidence. Unclear which vehicle hit her. pic.twitter.com/ZXY3blYfMo— Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) March 12, 2019
BREAKING: SR-535 is closed just off #I4. Southbound lanes are closed according to @QMcCrayWFTV on scene. Pedestrian killed in the crash.— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) March 12, 2019
ALTERNATE: take 536 coming off #I4 @WFTV pic.twitter.com/styVKilO87
