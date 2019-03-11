DELTONA, Fla. - A fatal three-vehicle crash has traffic shut down in Deltona near Pine Ridge High School, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said the crash happened just before 7 a.m.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WFTV.com for updates.
.@VolusiaSheriff deputies are dealing with a fatal car crash in front of @PineRidgeHS. It happened around 7a and involves 3 vehicles. Unclear if any students are involved. More than a mile of Howland blvd is shutdown. pic.twitter.com/RU28fhlzXP— Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) March 11, 2019
Traffic is shut down in the area of Pine Ridge HS in @CityofDeltona after a crash involving 3 vehicles shortly before 7 a.m. We're working the crash now and will post more info when we can release it.— Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) March 11, 2019
