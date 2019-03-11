  • Fatal 3-vehicle crash shuts down traffic near Pine Ridge High School in Deltona

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    DELTONA, Fla. - A fatal three-vehicle crash has traffic shut down in Deltona near Pine Ridge High School, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

    Deputies said the crash happened just before 7 a.m.

    This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WFTV.com for updates.

     

