Person trapped, 3 hurt, including child, after crash in Orange County, firefighters say

    By: James Tutten

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A person was trapped and three people, including a child, were hurt after a vehicle crash Monday in Orange County, according to firefighters.

    The crash occurred around 12:15 p.m. on East Colonial Drive and Amber Road, in front of a Home Depot, officials said.

    Firefighters said a person was trapped inside a vehicle and an “extrication is in progress.”

    Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are assisting Orange County firefighters with the incident.

    It’s not known if the child is the person trapped inside the vehicle or the severity of the injuries of the three patients.

