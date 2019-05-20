Pickup truck found, driver sought in fatal Orange County hit-and-run, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities said they are searching for a driver who hit and killed a 21-year-old man with a pickup truck in Orange County.
Demossi Weaver was found Friday lying on Old Highway 441 near Orange Blossom Trail, officials said.
A Florida Highway Patrol official said a pickup truck with front-end damage believed to be the vehicle that hit Weaver was found Sunday.
Demossi Weaver’s father, Roderick Weaver Sr., said he spent his birthday making funeral arrangements for his youngest son.
”I had to see my son laying up there in a white bag. You don't know what it's done to me. You don't know how I felt,” Weaver Sr. said. “Today's my birthday, and this ain't the way I want to celebrate my birthday. That's my baby son. My last child.”
FHP said a nearby surveillance camera caught the crash.
“I want justice for my son's death. That's what I want,” he said. “At the end of the day, whoever's done it, they need to come forward.“
Weaver's cousin, Antonio Randolph, told Channel 9 that his cousin was a college student who maintained straight A's and who was close to his family.
FHP has not yet identified the truck’s owner.
