Dashcam video details man's alleged joyride inside trooper's patrol car

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Newly released dashcam video shows a suspect taking off in a Florida Highway Patrol trooper's vehicle as they were trying to help him after he was found walking along the Florida Turnpike.
Officials said they called for paramedics upon seeing 22-year-old Shane Jensen, who was shirtless.
After about 20 minutes, video shows Jensen allegedly jumping up and hopping into the vehicle.
Video showed that the suspect turned on the radio after a few minutes of silence.
After about 13 minutes of driving, the suspect is stopped in traffic when three troopers walk over to the vehicle with their guns drawn.
FHP said that's when Jensen drove toward the troopers and took off down the shoulder before he was blocked by three patrol cars, causing him to make a U-turn.
Officials said Jensen jumped out of the vehicle after he struck a guardrail in an attempt to avoid stop sticks deployed by FHP.
Units were later able to catch up to him in the woods.
Clearwater police identified Jensen as the suspect in a carjacking in a Home Depot parking lot on May 1. Police said he threatened a teenager out of a truck with a stolen hammer and then drove off.
Jensen was charged with stealing a patrol car and reckless driving.
