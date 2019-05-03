Florida man wanted for carjacking arrested after stealing FHP cruiser on Turnpike, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A man wanted in connection with a carjacking in Clearwater was arrested Thursday in Osceola County after troopers say he stole a Florida Highway Patrol car and led law enforcement on an 11-mile pursuit.
Clearwater police identified 22-year-old Shane Jensen, of Largo, as the suspect in a carjacking in a Home Depot parking lot Wednesday morning. Police said he threatened a teenager out of a truck with a stolen hammer and then drove off.
More than 24 hours later, troopers spotted a “medically distressed” pedestrian along the Florida Turnpike in Okeechobee County. A trooper said he stopped to help the man, later identified as Jensen. When the trooper walked away to get some water for Jensen from a road ranger, troopers said Jensen got into the trooper’s patrol car and drove off.
As Jensen drove northbound, Osceola County sheriff’s deputies deployed stop sticks, which troopers said Jensen avoided before coming to a stop in the median.
Troopers said they arrested Jensen after he fled into the woods.
Jensen is facing charges of stealing a patrol car and reckless driving – in addition to any pending charges out of Clearwater.
The stolen truck in Wednesday’s Home Depot carjacking was located by #FHP on the Florida Turnpike near Vero Beach. Suspect Shane Jensen is in custody as well after stealing an FHP cruiser. pic.twitter.com/DTjsLVpSzq— Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) May 3, 2019
Update: Shane Jensen is in custody after an incident involving #FHP in Okeechobee and Osceola counties. https://t.co/XbMl47Wses— Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) May 3, 2019
