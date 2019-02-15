ORLANDO, Fla. - Three I-4 Ultimate construction workers fell 15 feet Friday morning on the ramp from Garland Avenue to I-4 Eastbound near Colonial Drive.
The incident happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. Video from the scene appears to show a concrete barrier fell from an elevated construction area down tot he ramp below.
Related Headlines
Orlando fire chief Roderick Williams told Channel 9 on the scene that three construction workers sustained minor injuries and were transported to the hospital.
TRENDING NOW:
- Sheriff: Man who livestreamed shootout with deputies on Instagram shot 1st; bodycam video release
- Titusville parents accused of child neglect after allegedly starving baby, police say
- Trump to sign spending bill, declare national emergency
- VIDEO: Store clerk says missing Cocoa woman received strange call before her disappearance
Click here to check for traffic delays and detours.
This incident happened just a few days after work on the I-4 Ultimate project resumed. Work was suspended for a week after a worker was struck and killed by an 18-inch by 20-foot iron pipe near Wymore Road on Feb. 4. That incident was the fourth time a worker has died since the I-4 Ultimate project started in 2015.
TIMELINE: Fatal accidents involving I-4 Ultimate construction
This is a breaking story. Stay with WFTV.com, the WFTV News App, and Channel 9 Eyewitness News at noon for LIVE updates. Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}