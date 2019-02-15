  • Three I-4 Ultimate construction workers hurt after 15-foot fall

    By: Kevin Williams

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Three I-4 Ultimate construction workers fell 15 feet Friday morning on the ramp from Garland Avenue to I-4 Eastbound near Colonial Drive. 

    The incident happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. Video from the scene appears to show a concrete barrier fell from an elevated construction area down tot he ramp below. 

    Orlando fire chief Roderick Williams told Channel 9 on the scene that three construction workers sustained minor injuries and were transported to the hospital.

    Click here to check for traffic delays and detours.

    This incident happened just a few days after work on the I-4 Ultimate project resumed. Work was suspended for a week after a worker was struck and killed by an 18-inch by 20-foot iron pipe near Wymore Road on Feb. 4. That incident was the fourth time a worker has died since the I-4 Ultimate project started in 2015.

    This is a breaking story.
     

     

