  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews work to repair water main break in Orlando

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Crews are working to repair a water main break Saturday on Orange Avenue near Orlando Regional Medical Center, officials said.

    The water main break happened Friday.

    Drivers are being detoured through ORMC’s campus.

