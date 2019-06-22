TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews work to repair water main break in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Crews are working to repair a water main break Saturday on Orange Avenue near Orlando Regional Medical Center, officials said.
The water main break happened Friday.
Drivers are being detoured through ORMC’s campus.
