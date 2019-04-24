I-4 east closed at Maitland Blvd. after overturned tractor-trailer spills wood on road

MAITLAND, Fla. - A tractor-trailer overturned Wednesday on Interstate 4 in Maitland, spilling pieces of wood on the highway.
I-4 east is closed at Maitland Boulevard.
Channel 9 traffic anchor Racquel Asa suggests using I-4 east at SR-436 as an alternate.
Crews are working to turn the tractor-trailer upright and clean up the mess.
Neither the circumstances surrounding the crash nor injury information have been released.
This is what you’re getting yourself into if you take I-4 Eastbound today into @seminolecounty. LOCAL ROADS ARE BEST! @WFTV @FHPOrlando @WinterParkPD @MaitlandPolice pic.twitter.com/21rp2MS5xP— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) April 24, 2019
Traffic Alert!— Maitland Police Department (@MaitlandPolice) April 24, 2019
I-4 Eastbound shutdown at Maitland Blvd. due to overturned semi with debris in roadway. Traffic can exit onto I-4 from Maitland Blvd. pic.twitter.com/zcYmJ5ZxU2
We pulled over on Wymore Rd...here's a look at the accident off I-4EB at Maitland @WFTV @WFTVTraffic pic.twitter.com/ydqHBdDzjE— Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) April 24, 2019
BETTER LOOK: This will take a while to clean up. You can still get on I-4 Eastbound from Maitland Blvd. But to avoid the area entirely, you can also get on I-4 Eastbound at 436 @WFTV @MaitlandPolice pic.twitter.com/8lInPS4gQQ— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) April 24, 2019
