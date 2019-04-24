  • I-4 east closed at Maitland Blvd. after overturned tractor-trailer spills wood on road

    By: Kelly Healey , Racquel Asa

    MAITLAND, Fla. - A tractor-trailer overturned Wednesday on Interstate 4 in Maitland, spilling pieces of wood on the highway.

    I-4 east is closed at Maitland Boulevard.

    Channel 9 traffic anchor Racquel Asa suggests using I-4 east at SR-436 as an alternate.

    Crews are working to turn the tractor-trailer upright and clean up the mess.

    Neither the circumstances surrounding the crash nor injury information have been released.

