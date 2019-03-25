Video shows man escaping sinking vehicle in flooded street near downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Video sent to Channel 9 on Monday afternoon showed a man escaping a sinking vehicle in a flooded street near downtown Orlando.
A water main break was reported shortly before 4:15 p.m. at North Orange Avenue between Marks and Park Lake streets in the North Quarter district.
Police said drivers should use alternate routes because delays are expected.
HAPPENING NOW: Major waterman break on Orange Avenue just north of Colonial in downtown Orlando. This guy had to jump out of the car as it was sinking into the water. (Sorry I cant get the video to turn) @WFTV pic.twitter.com/PSODh9wEk0— Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) March 25, 2019
Here’s a full look at the area. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/ufnBwUyUqH— Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) March 25, 2019
TRAFFIC ALERT: A water main break has caused a closure in the 800 block of N. Orange Av. (between Marks St and Park Lk). Please expect delays and use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/x7Z0L5BEiH— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) March 25, 2019
More shots of the watermain break on Orange Ave in downtown Orlando. Road closed just north of Colonial. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/EqCD3mfJvd— Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) March 25, 2019
