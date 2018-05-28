  • Woman frantically flags down I-4 driver who was unaware car was on fire

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman frantically tried to get the attention of a driver on Interstate 4 in Orange County when she saw flames coming from underneath a Kia Sorento.

     

    Meredith Olinger said she watched in disbelief as the SUV next to her traveled on the highway in flames.

     

    "I did what I what I could to get her attention by yelling and honking," Olinger said.

     

    The driver of the Kia, Susan King, pulled over and got out just before the flames engulfed the SUV, ABC News reported.

     

    "I'm grateful to be alive and unharmed," King said.

     

    The car belonged to a close friend of King’s who said she didn't know that her KIA Sorento was part of a massive recall of more than 500,000 cars that could have an engine defect.

     

    The automaker told ABC News it sent the recall notice to the owner’s last known address and promptly updated it when they were informed it was incorrect.

     

    Investigators have not said whether the fire was a result of the recall.

     

