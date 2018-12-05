  • Traffic Alert: Major weekend closures for SR-408 in downtown Orlando

    By: Racquel Asa , Kevin Williams

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Both sides of busy State Route 408 will shut down this weekend in the heart of Orlando.

    Workers for the I-4 Ultimate project hope to make progress building a new interchange that will eventually connect SR-408 to I-4.

    The closures this weekend, which will mostly happen overnight, could impact tens of thousands of people visiting Camping World Stadium this weekend for high school football playoffs.

    Here is a timeline of where and when the closures will happen:

    • Eastbound SR-408 over I-4 will close from midnight to 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday morning.
    • Both sides of SR-408 over I-4 will close between 8 p.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday.
    • All ramps connecting I-4 and SR-408 will close:
      • From Friday at 11:30 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m.
      • From Saturday at 11:30 p.m. to Sunday at 8 a.m. 
      • From Sunday at 8 p.m. to Monday 6 a.m.


    To get around the work, you’ll have to instead use Kaley Avenue or South Street.

    Below: Detour map for this weekend

    SR-408 will be closed overnight this weekend. This map shows the closures (red dotted line), and the detours on Kaley Avenue (green lines) and South Stree (blue lines)
    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

