ORLANDO, Fla. - Both sides of busy State Route 408 will shut down this weekend in the heart of Orlando.
Workers for the I-4 Ultimate project hope to make progress building a new interchange that will eventually connect SR-408 to I-4.
The closures this weekend, which will mostly happen overnight, could impact tens of thousands of people visiting Camping World Stadium this weekend for high school football playoffs.
Here is a timeline of where and when the closures will happen:
- Eastbound SR-408 over I-4 will close from midnight to 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday morning.
- Both sides of SR-408 over I-4 will close between 8 p.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday.
- All ramps connecting I-4 and SR-408 will close:
- From Friday at 11:30 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m.
- From Saturday at 11:30 p.m. to Sunday at 8 a.m.
- From Sunday at 8 p.m. to Monday 6 a.m.
To get around the work, you’ll have to instead use Kaley Avenue or South Street.
Below: Detour map for this weekend
