Some drivers are finding themselves getting double billed when they use Central Florida’s toll roads.
The Central Florida road map is a tangled web of roads that accept any combination of E-Pass, SunPass or E-ZPass. Some drivers – in an earnest effort to avoid a toll violation – put multiple transponders on their windshields.
For those drivers, it’s becoming an unintentionally expensive solution.
Truck driver Jim Butler reached out to Channel 9 after he said he was double billed on four occasions. His toll bills show he was billed identical amounts by SunPass and E-ZPass on the exact same days at the exact same times. Butler had both SunPass and E-ZPass transponders attached to his windshield, so every time he drove on an E-Pass road, both accounts were charged.
“Coming to into Florida, I have to put the SunPass in and take the E-ZPass out,” Butler said. “A lot more people need to be aware of what’s going on.”
Channel 9 contacted E-Pass about Butler’s issue. A spokesperson said it has been working with E-ZPass to sort out any double billing and that drivers with similar issues should contact E-ZPass first.
The double billing issue is unrelated to a monthslong billing issue involving thousands of SunPass drivers.
The E-ZPass system, which was already being used in 16 states before it came to Florida last September, is only accepted on toll roads operated by the Central Florida Expressway Authority. Toll roads operated by the Florida Department of Transportation, such as Florida’s Turnpike and parts of State Routes 429, 417 and 528, do not accept E-ZPass.
BELOW: Map showing which toll roads accept E-ZPass (also accessible by clicking here)
