  • Transponder trouble: Some drivers are getting double billed on Central Florida toll roads

    By: Racquel Asa , Kevin Williams

    Updated:

    Some drivers are finding themselves getting double billed when they use Central Florida’s toll roads.

    The Central Florida road map is a tangled web of roads that accept any combination of E-Pass, SunPass or E-ZPass. Some drivers – in an earnest effort to avoid a toll violation – put multiple transponders on their windshields.

    Related Headlines

    For those drivers, it’s becoming an unintentionally expensive solution.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Truck driver Jim Butler reached out to Channel 9 after he said he was double billed on four occasions. His toll bills show he was billed identical amounts by SunPass and E-ZPass on the exact same days at the exact same times. Butler had both SunPass and E-ZPass transponders attached to his windshield, so every time he drove on an E-Pass road, both accounts were charged. 

    “Coming to into Florida, I have to put the SunPass in and take the E-ZPass out,” Butler said. “A lot more people need to be aware of what’s going on.” 

    >> Get breaking traffic alerts and heads up about road work by downloading the WFTV News App

    Channel 9 contacted E-Pass about Butler’s issue. A spokesperson said it has been working with E-ZPass to sort out any double billing and that drivers with similar issues should contact E-ZPass first. 

    The double billing issue is unrelated to a monthslong billing issue involving thousands of SunPass drivers.

    The E-ZPass system, which was already being used in 16 states before it came to Florida last September, is only accepted on toll roads operated by the Central Florida Expressway Authority. Toll roads operated by the Florida Department of Transportation, such as Florida’s Turnpike and parts of State Routes 429, 417 and 528, do not accept E-ZPass. 

    BELOW: Map showing which toll roads accept E-ZPass (also accessible by clicking here

    A September 2018 map indicating which toll roads accept E-ZPass transponders.
    Central Florida Expressway Authority

    Follow Channel 9 traffic anchor Racquel Asa on Twitter for breaking traffic updates! 

    Previous coverage: E-ZPass is coming to some local toll roads starting Sept 2018

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories