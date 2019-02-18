Wekiva Parkway about shift to new lanes; WFTV's Racquel Asa shows you what's changing

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - One Lake County road will look and feel different by the end of the week.
By Thursday morning, traffic on State Route 46 near U.S. Route 441 will shift to a new part of the Wekiva Parkway.
Related Headlines
“The biggest concern is when this road opens when you make a left to go to Sanford or the expressway,” said Angela Jackson, who lives in the area. “Someone is going to make a mad dash. There are going to be accidents left and right."
TRENDING NOW:
- 11-year-old Florida boy arrested after not standing for Pledge of Allegiance
- Aurora shooting victim's wife says he texted, 'I love you, I've been shot at work'
- Tossed napkin, genealogy site lead to hockey dad’s arrest in 1993 killing of prostitute
- Video: ‘It's hard to stop the tears’: Family reacts after body of missing Cocoa mother of 4 found
A spokesperson for the Wekiva Parkway project said current and future projections don’t warrant a traffic light, but there could be one if more cars start using the road.
>> Traffic Tracker: See delays in real time
Opening the new part of the road will require closures. S.R. 46 at U.S. 441 will be closed starting Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. until sometime Thursday morning. Detours will take drivers through Wolf Branch Road.
Follow WFTV Traffic Anchor Racquel Asa on Twitter for breaking traffic news and stories about major projects
Thursday’s change is just one of the steps necessary to expand S.R. 46. Currently, there is only one lane in each direction. By the time work is done in Spring of 2020, the road will be six lanes across.
WATCH BELOW: Artist rendering of what Wekiva Parkway will look like when construction is complete
In November, Channel 9 learned the entire S.R. 46 expansion project is roughly a year behind schedule and won’t be done until 2022.
Get breaking traffic alerts and check delays in real time with the WFTV News App
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}