  • Wet Wednesday: Showers & storms soak Central Florida

    By: Kevin Williams , Brian Shields , Rusty McCranie , Eboni Deon

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - 2:30 p.m.

    The strong storms has produced flooding in Volusia County.

    2:00 p.m.

    Another round of storms approaching Orlando has the potential to produce funnel clouds, according to certified meteorologist George Waldenberger.

     

     

     

    11:30 a.m.

    The rainy morning is turning into a rainy midday, with more showers and storms expected this afternoon.

    Some of those afternoon storms could be strong, said Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields.

    5 a.m.

    Be ready for showers and storms Wednesday.

    The day is starting with isolated showers. Some could stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds, but the chance for showers and storms increases throughout the day. 

    Some of those afternoon storms could be strong, said Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields.

    Tuesday’s scattered showers and storms brought as much as two inches of rain to parts of Central Florida in a short period of time.

    Shields said afternoon storms will become regular as Central Florida enters the summer wet season.

