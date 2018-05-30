ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - 2:30 p.m.
The strong storms has produced flooding in Volusia County.
Related Headlines
Reports of flooding in #HollyHill around 8th and Carswell. https://t.co/YXY3ZNuh0e#WFTV #Florida— George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) May 30, 2018
2:00 p.m.
Another round of storms approaching Orlando has the potential to produce funnel clouds, according to certified meteorologist George Waldenberger.
Heads up, another batch of storms approaching #Orlando from the SW has the potential to produce funnel clouds. #WFTV #Florida pic.twitter.com/u5zXLeyD41— George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) May 30, 2018
Daytona Beach has recorded 1.77" rain so far, breaking a record for rainfall on this date. Old record was 1.56" way back in 1930.— NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) May 30, 2018
11:30 a.m.
The rainy morning is turning into a rainy midday, with more showers and storms expected this afternoon.
Heading out for lunch, grab your umbrella and factor in a few extra minutes. Rain is heayvy in spots. Especially along and west of I-4. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/nh1VmOIAuO— Eboni Deon WFTV (@ebonideonwftv) May 30, 2018
There's the shower moving north of downtown Orlando with some SLC's (Scary Looking Clouds). pic.twitter.com/YIRHIHhQXV— Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) May 30, 2018
Download the free WFTV Weather app for lightning alerts in your area
Some of those afternoon storms could be strong, said Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields.
Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News at noon to track the rain and storms with certified meteorologist Rusty McCranie.
5 a.m.
Be ready for showers and storms Wednesday.
The day is starting with isolated showers. Some could stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds, but the chance for showers and storms increases throughout the day.
Widespread light rain this morning across the metro. It's all moving North. Grab the umbrellas, it's going to be a wet day ahead. pic.twitter.com/ZbJY8AcUSy— Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) May 30, 2018
Showers just south - some of them will hang together and bring parts of Central Florida wet weather. pic.twitter.com/AGLk6ladQz— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) May 30, 2018
Some of those afternoon storms could be strong, said Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields.
Download the free WFTV News & Weather apps
Tuesday’s scattered showers and storms brought as much as two inches of rain to parts of Central Florida in a short period of time.
Once again...more than two inches of rain in spots this afternoon.— George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) May 30, 2018
...And again tomorrow.#WFTV #Florida #Orlando pic.twitter.com/vWlZTJ9zNG
Shields said afternoon storms will become regular as Central Florida enters the summer wet season.
...While it's not official yet...it would appear the wet season started a couple weeks early for #Orlando. #WFTV #Florida pic.twitter.com/CQMog30ozi— George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) May 29, 2018
Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News This Morning to see certified meteorologist Brian Shields' forecast and track your commute with traffic anchor Racquel Asa.
Watch below: meteorologist Brian Shields' 5-Day forecast:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}