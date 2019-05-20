  • Afternoon storms, chance for funnel clouds; hurricane hunters fly to Invest 90L

    By: Irene Sans

    Updated:

    The heat is on this week, as well as scattered afternoon storms. There is the possibility of funnel clouds and waterspouts Monday.

     

    There is enough moisture in the atmosphere moving from the Atlantic that with the day's heating a few afternoon thunderstorms will spark. These would be typical afternoon thunderstorms sparked by the sea breeze moving in westward. 

    The main threat with the storms will be lightning. If you hear thunder, go indoors. There is no "number rule" to follow. Those rules are outdated and do not protect us from getting struck by lightning. Your best option will always be monitoring the weather, and with today's advanced technology, you can receive lightning alerts as soon as one is detected near your location or even when a rain event is approaching. 

    This afternoon, the high temperatures will be in the low 90s; the average high for this time of the year is 89 degrees. Any storms that may develop will diminish after sunset, and the evening will remain partly cloudy, with low temperatures in the low to mid-70s. The average low for this time of the year is 67 degrees. 

    INVEST 90L

    The official hurricane season does not start until June 1, but as we know, storms could develop ahead of the official start. Storms before and around the beginning of the season often could form in the Gulf of Mexico and eastern Atlantic, usually along the end of a cold front.

     

    There is an area of disturbed weather parallel to Florida, almost 700 miles east of Cocoa Beach, that has a medium chance to develop during the next two days. This system, if it develops, will have a very short time to develop, and if it does, it will be very short-lived. Also, good news: regardless of development, it does not represent a threat to Florida or the U.S. 

    MEMORIAL WEEKEND OUTLOOK 
    So far, the upcoming Memorial Weekend looks to be very hot and mostly stable. High humidity will make the afternoon temperatures feel as if they were close to the triple digits. Make sure to keep this in mind when planning for the holiday weekend.

    We will continue to monitor the weather and any tropical development on WFTV.com, our free WFTV Weather App and on TV on Eyewitness News. 

     

    Winds along the east central coast of Florida

     

