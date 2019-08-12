Dry start, but afternoon storms expected on back-to-school Monday

It’s expected to be a rainy Monday afternoon across Central Florida.
“We are off to a dry start for back-to-school. However, later today the rain chance will be very high,” Severe Weather Center 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said.
There is a 60% chance of rainstorms with an average high temperature of 94 degrees.
“Right when the kids get out of school, strong to severe storms will be possible,” Shields said.
The evening will be partly cloudy and muggy with an average low temperature of 76 degrees.
“Gusty winds, downpours and lightning will be some of the threats. Localized street flooding will be possible. The storms will be aggressive right through the evening commute,” Shields said.
Stay hydrated! The heat index is expected to reach 109 degrees.
