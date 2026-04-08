Flagler County deputies search for group of teens after dangerous disturbance

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Flagler County are looking to identify a large group of teens who allegedly caused a major disturbance last week.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office issued a public statement on Wednesday after around 30 middle school-aged juveniles were reportedly involved in acts of mischief and damage at a Holland Park pavilion.

The incident occurred around 12 p.m. on April 3, with the group engaging in various disruptive behaviors across the park.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the juveniles were seen playing “real-life Frogger” with moving vehicles and climbing a water fountain in an attempt to access the roof of a park structure.

Deputies said the group also rode e-bikes, tearing up the park lawn and breaking a changing table.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office stated they have dubbed this group “PG-13.”

The public statement from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office emphasized the need for parental supervision, noting that unsupervised teenagers “will absolutely find something to destroy.”

The Sheriff’s Office described the activities as not suitable for Holland Park, which is intended for “picnics and play.”

The Sheriff’s Office explicitly cautioned against “junior varsity parkour, demolition practice, or audition tapes for ‘Impractical Jokers: The Next Generation.’”

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office encourages parents who recognize their “aspiring stuntmen” to have a conversation with their children.

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