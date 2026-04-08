Polk County deputies fatally shoot armed veteran after standoff, sheriff says

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy-involved shooting in Polk County killed a 76-year-old man Tuesday after he fired at deputies during a mental health crisis call.

Sheriff Grady Judd stated that the incident started when Ronald Breese, a Vietnam War veteran with no previous criminal or mental health issues, contacted a veterans crisis hotline to report his intention to self-harm. Breese also informed the operators that his home contained several firearms.

The crisis line notified the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, leading five deputies to respond. Authorities also learned that Breese’s wife, Janice, 71, might be inside the residence.

When deputies arrived, they found Breese sitting on his front porch with a gun to his head. Judd stated that deputies tried to de-escalate the situation and talk to him, believing his wife was still inside the house.

In an unexpected turn, Janice Breese sped into the driveway and hurried toward her husband. Deputies instructed her to halt, but she ignored their commands. Deputy Emily Sidor then lowered her protective shield and advanced quickly, tackling Janice to stop her from entering the perilous scene, Judd explained.

As the situation unfolded, Breese stood up and shot at deputies, who then returned fire—three with handguns and one with a rifle—hitting him fatally.

“Our deputies did not choose to shoot Ronald. Ronald chose for us to shoot him,” Judd said during the press briefing.

Deputies promptly provided assistance, but Breese was declared dead at the scene.

The 10th Judicial Circuit Officer-Involved Deadly Incident Task Force is currently investigating the shooting. Their findings will be forwarded to the State Attorney’s Office for review.

Officials highlighted that the information provided thus far remains preliminary as the investigation is ongoing.

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