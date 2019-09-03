  • 2 people break into a Melbourne Wawa to steal case of beer, police say

    By: Karla Ray , Katlyn Brieskorn

    MELBOURNE, Fla. - The Melbourne Police Department said two people broke into a Wawa to steal a case of beer.

    Police said the people broke into a Wawa along 192 in Melbourne and stole extra snacks and a 24-pack of Budweiser.

    The Wawa was shut down due to Hurricane Dorian.

    "Someone spotted them inside, called Mebourne PD. They got out here and were able to catch them," reporter Karla Ray said. 

    Officers said the suspects are in custody and are facing burglary charges.

