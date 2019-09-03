2 people break into a Melbourne Wawa to steal case of beer, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. - The Melbourne Police Department said two people broke into a Wawa to steal a case of beer.
Police said the people broke into a Wawa along 192 in Melbourne and stole extra snacks and a 24-pack of Budweiser.
The Wawa was shut down due to Hurricane Dorian.
"Someone spotted them inside, called Mebourne PD. They got out here and were able to catch them," reporter Karla Ray said.
Officers said the suspects are in custody and are facing burglary charges.
Melbourne Police officers on scene at Wawa. Apparently a couple of people couldn't make it through the storm without some extra snacks and 24-pack of Budweiser. Police day they broke in and stole the items. Suspects in custody now. #WFTV #HurricaneDorian #Beer pic.twitter.com/5VGDY6dqj5— Jeff Deal (@JDealWFTV) September 3, 2019
NOW- @MelbournePolice says 2 people broke into a @WAWA to steal a case of beer 🤦🏼♀️ pic.twitter.com/1WvQuHX88d— Karla Ray (@KRayWFTV) September 3, 2019
