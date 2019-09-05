  • Cruise ships return to Port Canaveral after extended sailings due to Hurricane Dorian

    By: Sarah Wilson , Sarahbeth Ackerman

    Updated:

    PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - Six cruise ships are returning to Port Canaveral Thursday after Hurricane Dorian forced the ships to extend their sailings.

    The passengers aboard got their vacations unexpectedly extended as Hurricane Dorian churned slowly through the tropics.

    Five of the cruise ships coming in call Port Canaveral their home base. 

    The sixth ship coming in is a Carnival cruise coming from Jacksonville. 

    The sixth ship coming in is a Carnival cruise coming from Jacksonville.

