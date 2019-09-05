Cruise ships return to Port Canaveral after extended sailings due to Hurricane Dorian

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - Six cruise ships are returning to Port Canaveral Thursday after Hurricane Dorian forced the ships to extend their sailings.
The passengers aboard got their vacations unexpectedly extended as Hurricane Dorian churned slowly through the tropics.
Five of the cruise ships coming in call Port Canaveral their home base.
The sixth ship coming in is a Carnival cruise coming from Jacksonville.
Channel 9 reporter Sarahbeth Ackerman is live at the port, planning to speak with passengers as they disembark the ship. Stay tuned to Eyewitness News This Morning for updates.
RIGHT NOW: Disney Dream heading into @PortCanaveral after spending extra days at sea as #HurricaneDorain passed. Five more ships heading into port this morning. We're live with the arrivals all morning 5AM-9AM @WFTV pic.twitter.com/SRDagOeT4f— Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) September 5, 2019
Second ship 🚢 rolling in! —-> @RoyalCaribbean Harmony of the Seas @PortCanaveral @WFTV pic.twitter.com/PWqCeHjxqZ— Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) September 5, 2019
