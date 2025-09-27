Hurricane Humberto has rapidly intensified into Category 5 hurricane

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Humberto has rapidly intensified into a Category 5 hurricane as of 5:00 PM AST on Saturday, September 27.

The hurricane, positioned at 22.9°N 61.1°W, is advancing west-northwest at 10 mph. Humberto’s maximum sustained winds are now 160 mph, accompanied by a minimum pressure of 925 mb.

The Hurricane Humberto advisory emphasizes its quick intensification and possible effects, but does not specify exact landfall details.

Channel 9 meteorologists monitor Humberto’s development because of its increasing strength and possible threat to coastal areas. They focus on key factors like wind speed and pressure to assess their potential impact.

As Hurricane Humberto continues to strengthen, authorities and residents in potentially affected areas are advised to stay informed and prepared for any changes in its path or intensity.

