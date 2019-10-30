  • Subtropical Storm Rebekah forms in the north Atlantic

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Subtropical Storm Rebekah has formed in the north Atlantic but currently poses no threats to land, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

    The storm was centered Wednesday afternoon about 745 miles west of the Azores, a Portuguese island chain.

    Rebekah has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and is moving east at 13 mph.

    Forecasters expect the storm to weaken to a post-tropical cyclone as it approaches the Azores on Thursday or Friday.

    There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

    "This is the second storm these islands have been watching closely in past week as Hurricane Pablo just paid a visit," chief meteorologist Tom Terry said. "We've now had 17 named storms in the Atlantic basin this year."

    He said warmer waters have grown or sustained seven named storms in the far eastern Atlantic this season: Chantal, Gabrielle, Humberto, Lorenzo, Melissa, Pablo and Rebekah.

    The 2019 Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

