  • U.S. Postal Service says some locations will remained closed after Hurricane Dorian

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - The United States Postal Service Suncoast District announced in preparation of Hurricane Dorian that services may be delayed if unsafe conditions arise and some locations will remained closed until further notice. 

    According to the United States Postal Service, these locations will remained closed until further notice:

     

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories