  • Will an Atlantic hurricane be named after you? A peek into the future...

    By: Kevin Williams

    Updated:

    CENTRAL FLORIDA - What's in a name?

    When it comes to Atlantic hurricanes, names can be easily associated with destructive, devastating or even deadly storms.

    If you've ever wondered if your name will be associated with a named storm, we looked five years into the future for you.

    Here are the Atlantic named storms for 2018 through 2023, according to the National Hurricane Center.

     2018

    Alberto
    Beryl
    Chris
    Debby
    Ernesto
    Florence
    Gordon
    Helene
    Isaac
    Joyce
    Kirk
    Leslie
    Michael
    Nadine
    Oscar
    Patty
    Rafael
    Sara
    Tony
    Valerie
    William

    2019

    Andrea
    Barry
    Chantal
    Dorian
    Erin
    Fernand
    Gabrielle
    Humberto
    Imelda
    Jerry
    Karen
    Lorenzo
    Melissa
    Nestor
    Olga
    Pablo
    Rebekah
    Sebastien
    Tanya
    Van
    Wendy

    2020

    Arthur
    Bertha
    Cristobal
    Dolly
    Edouard
    Fay
    Gonzalo
    Hanna
    Isaias
    Josephine
    Kyle
    Laura
    Marco
    Nana
    Omar
    Paulette
    Rene
    Sally
    Teddy
    Vicky
    Wilfred

    2021

    Ana
    Bill
    Claudette
    Danny
    Elsa
    Fred
    Grace
    Henri
    Ida
    Julian
    Kate
    Larry
    Mindy
    Nicholas
    Odette
    Peter
    Rose
    Sam
    Teresa
    Victor
    Wanda

    2022

    Alex
    Bonnie
    Colin
    Danielle
    Earl
    Fiona
    Gaston
    Hermine
    Ian
    Julia
    Karl
    Lisa
    Martin
    Nicole
    Owen
    Paula
    Richard
    Shary
    Tobias
    Virginie
    Walter

    2023

    Arlene
    Bret
    Cindy
    Don
    Emily
    Franklin
    Gert
    Harold
    Idalia
    Jose
    Katia
    Lee
    Margot
    Nigel
    Ophelia
    Philippe
    Rina
    Sean
    Tammy
    Vince
    Whitney

