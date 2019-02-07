0 Florida's winters are warming faster than any other season

Winter is the fastest-warming season in Florida and for across much of the eastern half of the U.S.

Orlando’s winter has warmed 2 degrees Fahrenheit since 1970. There are cities such as Burlington in Vermont that have warmed 7 degrees since 1970. Other locations in Minnesota, North Dakota and Iowa have warmed at least 5.9 degrees since the start of the '70s.

Warmer winters can sound appealing to some people, especially across the northern U.S. where temperatures can be subfreezing for much of the season, but the consequences outweigh the benefits.

There are many industries that depend on cold winters, such as the tourism and sport sectors. Snow can melt faster, which means a decreasing snowpack that brings great stress to water levels in reservoirs, ultimately affecting agriculture, too. Less snowpack could also lead to drier vegetation, which could increase wildfires.

Watch: Locally, nationally and globally, temperatures are upslope



Also, cold temperatures tend to terminate plague. If places where a plague propagates while it’s warm and moist continue with sustainable temperatures and moisture levels, then airborne diseases continue to live and spread among humans.

CLIMATE SCIENCE REPORT: Key findings of Earth's health

“The greatest warming along the northern states emphasizes a general rule of climate change — cold areas and seasons warm faster than areas and seasons that are already warm," Climate Central, a nonprofit organization, stated in its weekly release. "But there are a few exceptions. Fall is warming the fastest in the Pacific Northwest and spring is warming the fastest in the Southwest. Summers are the fastest-warming season in Texas."

WATCH MORE WEATHER FACTS AND HACKS

Warming temperatures also don’t allow our bodies to get necessary relief and heat-related illnesses become more common and put more people at risk.

Orlando's winter since 1970, 2F higher Climate Central

WATCH: CLIMATE AND ALLERGENS

Our pocket also takes a toll. The electric grid becomes more stressed, causing our electric bill to stress us.

Inviernos calientan: Estrés multimillonario

El invierno en Orlando se ha calentado 2°F desde 1970 y ciudades al norte de los EE.UU más de 5°F desde la misma fecha. Nota (inglés) https://t.co/DSFqXGUTo6 pic.twitter.com/LCkNkPZ3sU — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) November 30, 2017

© 2019 Cox Media Group.