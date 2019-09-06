‘Hot and steamy' start to the weekend with temps that feel up to 106 across Central Florida

A rainy, blustery week across Central Florida will come to a hot and steamy end with temperatures feeling like the triple digits Friday.
Channel 9 meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said Friday's high temperature is set to clock in at 96 but is expected to feel upwards of 100 to 105 across the greater Orlando area.
Related Headlines
Download the WFTV weather app | Hour-by-hour in your city
The forecast calls for only a 10 percent chance of rain, which Crimi said is most likely in the southern sections of Central Florida.
The sunshine is expected to stick around through the weekend with highs of 94.
READ: Safety tips: The heat and the problems it causes
If you still have cabin fever after more than a week of hurricane prep, here's a list of fun things to do to get you out of the house.
But as you venture out, be sure to stay safe in the heat. Make sure to stay hydrated and use SPF.
TIPS TO HELP YOU WEATHER THE HEAT:
- 7 ways to protect your dog from heat stroke and hyperthermia
- 7 ways to keep baby safe and healthy while enjoying the outdoors
- Heat exhaustion vs heatstroke: Here's the difference and how to stay safe
Check the full five-day forecast below:
Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:
- Chief meteorologist Tom Terry
- Brian Shields
- Irene Sans
- Kassandra Crimi
- George Waldenberger
- Rusty McCranie
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}