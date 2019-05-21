  • Interesting waterspout despite fair weather; scorching temps continue

    By: Irene Sans , Kelly Healey

    CENTRAL FLORIDA - It was a scorcher Tuesday across Central Florida with highs reaching between 87 and 93 degrees, with feels-like temperatures between 5-7 degrees higher than the actual temperature. 

     

    As a high pressure system sinks in over the southeastern U.S., temperatures will continue to increase a bit more each day this week.

     

    Tuesday night will bring mostly clear skies with a low of 71 degrees.

     

    The rip currents are moderate at the beaches. Anyone planning to be outside is advised to drink plenty of water.

     

     

     

    Despite the fair weather, there was a bit of a sea breeze, the right humidity and just right conditions over lake Jesup to initiate a funnel cloud, turning into a waterspout. Channel 9 viewer Phil Hancock sent a video of the phenomenon Tuesday afternoon. Chief meteorologist Tom Terry said he couldn't even spot the cloud it descended from, as skies were mostly clear in this area. 

     

     

    Sunscreen reminder: Burn time is between 10 and 15 minutes for all skin types.

     

    By the end of the workweek, afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid-90s. Humidity will make the temperatures feel as if they were in the triple digits. This upcoming Memorial Day Weekend will be exceptionally hot. Any plans you may have must include water and shaded areas. Storm chances will remain null, but there is a very low chance for a rogue shower. If one does develop, it will be short-lived and likely very welcomed by the steamy area receiving it. 

     

    Andrea, the first named storm of the Atlantic season, will stay over the Atlantic Ocean, moving even further away from the U.S. By Tuesday afternoon, the system had already weakened to a depression, and it will be history soon as it gets absorbed by a cold front exiting the United States by Tuesday night. 

     

     

     

     

    Chief certified meteorologist Tom Terry will be live starting at 4 p.m. with the latest forecast on Andrea and temperature trends for the Memorial Day Weekend and beyond. 

     

     

     

