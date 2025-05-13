Meet Meteorologist Daniel McFarland

Daniel McFarland is a certified meteorologist who joined WFTV in May of 2025.

Daniel is a Florida native who grew up in Pensacola. His interest in weather grew during the 2004/2005 hurricane seasons where Hurricane Ivan destroyed his childhood home.

In Pensacola, he enjoyed tracking ocean swells to know when the best time to go out and surf. That knowledge base also contributed to his interest in meteorology.

Daniel graduated from FSU with a bachelor’s of science in meteorology. After graduation he worked at WBKO in Bowling Green, KY and learned the ins and outs of tracking severe storms.

He then moved to WGXA in Macon, Ga where he covered the historic tornado outbreak of January 2017 along with direct impacts from Hurricanes Michael and Irma.

Before moving back to Florida, he worked at KVOA in Tucson, AZ. There he covered the Arizona monsoon and multiple record-breaking hot summers.

He holds the Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal from the AMS.

Daniel enjoys spending time with his wife, daughter and dog; visiting his parents in Daytona, surfing when the swell is good and rooting for his favorite NHL team, the Nashville Predators.

