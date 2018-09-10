Nancy Alvarez tours Puerto Rico: Tarps, damage remain nearly 1 year after Hurricane Maria

PUERTO RICO - On Sept. 20, 2017, Hurricane Maria tore through Puerto Rico, knocking out power and killing more than 2,000 people.
Channel 9 anchor Nancy Alvarez is on the island with her family, talking to residents devastated by the storm. Almost one year later, members of one family told Nancy that they are finally getting a new roof this week.
Nancy walked through neighborhoods and noticed many homes still had blue tarps covering rooftops.
In August, Puerto Rico’s government said the official death toll was 2,975, according to CNN.
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) admits failures occurred in its disaster response to Hurricane Maria, due in part to hurricanes Harvey and Irma hitting the U.S. mainland in the weeks before.
Hurricane Maria had an impact on Central Florida.
Using a series of government databases, CNN found the Orlando/Kissimmee/Sanford region has seen almost 3,000 new residents after the storm hit Puerto Rico.
In a Facebook post, Nancy wrote: “A reminder that this place and these people will NOT be defined by the headlines and hardships of this past year.”
