National Hurricane Conference underway in Orlando

With a little over than two months to go until the official start of hurricane season, activities to prepare residents, and meetings of community leaders, emergency managers and experts, are ramping up.



The National Hurricane Conference is taking place Monday through Thursday at the Hilton in Orlando, Florida.

The purpose of the not-to-profit conference is to improve hurricane preparedness, response, recovery and mitigation to save lives and property in the United States and the tropical islands of the Caribbean and Pacific. The conference takes place in New Orleans on odd years and in Orlando on even-numbered years.

The three-day, agenda-packed conference is hosting experts from all fields in the governmental, academia, private and public sectors. Every year about 1,500 attendees come from all over the world to learn more about how to best prepare for and mitigate the impacts of tropical storms and hurricanes, and the new technology taking over and helping prepare residents. At the workshops and speaking sessions, experts discuss what can make the hurricane season more or less active and what could be the primary drivers to the 2018 hurricane season.

Channel 9 certified meteorologist George Waldenberger attended the conference this year and talked to the incoming NOAA National Hurricane Center’s director, Kenneth Graham, about this season:

As hurricane season approaches more conferences, seminars and community events will take places across the state. The next conference is the Governor’s Hurricane Conference May 13-18 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center & Hilton West Palm Beach. Students currently enrolled in higher education public or private institution and studying a field that has a direct impact to overall emergency preparedness, response, recovery and/or mitigation may apply for grants to attend this conference.

