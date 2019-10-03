Nice finish to the week, but changes on the way in Central Florida

It will be a nice finish to the week with warm temperatures across Central Florida.
The temperatures have been about the same all week, with highs in the low 90s and lows in the 70s.
The chance of passing showers also remains at 20%.
But changes are on the way next week. Storms will return to Central Florida by Monday and continue sporadically throughout the week.
“The mornings will be a touch cooler the next several days. More spots will be waking up to temperatures in the 60s. Subtle changes before we get our bigger fall changes later this month,” certified meteorologist Brian Shields said.
By Sunday, temperatures will begin to drop into the 80s for the highs and to the low 70s, upper 60s in the evening.
Meanwhile, for the first time since September, the tropics are quiet.
At the beach, the rip current risk is high.
“Beachgoers are urged to be extremely cautious at the coast today and to avoid entering the surf, no matter what skill of swimmer,” according to the National Weather Service.
