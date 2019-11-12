0 November's full moon: Beaver Moon causes flooding concerns for East Coast, history

Have you seen the moon? Luckily, you can see it earlier because of the earlier sunset.

On Veterans Day, the moon seemed huge, but that was just an illusion, in fact it is known as the "moon illusion."

It happens when the moon is near the horizon and it is just a trick our mind plays on us to compensate for the increased distance when it is near the horizon as opposed to high in the sky, it is all relating to the moon size being the same all around and the curvature of the Earth.

Every full moon has a folkloric name, and it usually depends on an upcoming season, either astronomical, tradition or nature’s seasons. Many times, the same full moon has various names given by different tribes, cultures or traditions.

Full moon occurs when moon is opposite to sun



November’s full moon is known as the Beaver Moon, but depending on the winter solstice (which will happen on Dec. 21) is also known as the Mourning or Frost Moon (for obvious seasonal reason). Sometimes, depending on when the September’s full moon lands in relation to the September equinox, November’s full moon can be known as the Hunter’s Moon.

It is more commonly known as the Beaver Moon, name given by some Native Americans because during this time of the year when beavers begin to shelter to hibernate for the upcoming winter season. Also, during this time of the year it was time to trap beavers for their pelts.

To humans, a full moon might appear to be "full" for two to three days, but there is an actual moment when the moon reaches its fullness. The exact moment that the moon reached fullness was on Tuesday at 8:34 a.m. ET.

During full moon, the gravitation pull is larger, too, but not as large as when we have a new moon, when the sun, moon and Earth are aligned as opposed to sun, Earth and moon alignment during a full moon.

On these days, the gravitation pull, easterly winds and tide cycles cause larger than usual tides for East Central Florida beaches. Flagler County beaches have experienced tides about 1 to 2 feet larger than usual. A coastal flood advisory is in effect through Wednesday afternoon for the northeast Florida coast and within the St. Johns River basin. The next high tide will be Wednesday morning, moderate flooding is expected.

