Rain chances increasing Thursday afternoon

It will be another hot, muggy and isolated storms across Central Florida. The high temperature will hit 90 degrees in Orlando. Along coastal regions, the temperatures will stay in the upper 80s.
Moisture is slowly creeping back onto Central Florida, this will lead to a higher chance of shower than compared to days past. About 30 percent of Central Florida will receive measurable rain, mainly in the afternoon hours.
But as you venture out, be sure to stay safe in the heat. Make sure to stay hydrated and use SPF.
Any showers or storms that develop will cease by sunset. The low temperatures will be around 76 degrees.
Friday and the weekend will likely be much wetter with a tropical disturbance near by. Read more about it here: Eye on the tropics: Disturbance in Bahamas could become tropical storm
TIPS TO HELP YOU WEATHER THE HEAT:
- 7 ways to protect your dog from heat stroke and hyperthermia
- 7 ways to keep baby safe and healthy while enjoying the outdoors
- Heat exhaustion vs heatstroke: Here's the difference and how to stay safe
Check the full five-day forecast below:
