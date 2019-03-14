We’ve all seen them --- isolated thunderstorms that dump a ton of rain over one location, but virtually nothing a couple of miles away, or even the next street over. It’s difficult for radar to accurately measure those localized amounts. This is where you come in, the valuable CoCoRaHS, the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network, observer!
Related Headlines
-
Species by the dozen moved north during marine heatwaves
-
Tornado forecasting improves, but still deaths keep coming
-
Eyes in the sky: Heat-seeking drones used after tornado
-
February rankings: In-depth look at record heat across Central Florida
-
First mammal extinct caused by human-induced climate change
CoCoRaHS is a nonprofit, national community-based network of volunteers working together to measure and map precipitation. It strives to provide the highest quality data for numerous applications.
When a rain, hail or snow event occurs, volunteers take precipitation measurements, which are recorded on the CoCoRaHS website. The data is then displayed and organized for users to analyze and apply to a plethora of situations. CoCoRaHS is used by a wide variety of people, including meteorologists, hydrologists, researchers, emergency managers, utility companies, farmers and residents.
Read more:
Bee advised: Warm weather, blooming flowers cause early start to swarm season
2018 records: 4th warmest globally; Orlando also ties in top spot
Scientists need your help measuring rainfall. It's fun, easy and provides hands-on educational opportunities for all ages. Just like increasing the number of pixels improves the resolution of an image, improving the network of observers paints a better picture of Florida’s variable precipitation patterns.
Your rain gauge data can not only help supplement radar data, but become an extremely useful data set of its own. By providing your daily observation, you help fill in a piece of the weather puzzle that affects a multitude of people across your area. Measuring precipitation in your own backyard is fun, easy and benefits many citizens.
Visit www.cocorahs.org to get started.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}