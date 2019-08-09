Scorching hot weekend: Temps feeling near 108 this weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - The heat is on this weekend across Central Florida as temperatures are forecast to feel near 108.
Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said we can expect scorching hot temperatures through the weekend as rain chances decrease.
“It is going to be really hot the next couple days,” Shields said.
He said a 40 percent chance of afternoon storms is set to stick around Friday through Sunday.
“Highs will be in the 90s the next several days. When you factor in the humidity, the heat index will be as high as 107 degrees (the next few days) in spots,” Shields said.
Partly cloudy skies are expected Friday night with a low average temperature of 76 degrees.
Remember to wear sunscreen and drink plenty of water.
Central Florida: It’s hot, we know. But why isn’t there an official warning?
