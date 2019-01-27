Soggy Sunday: Widespread rain, falling temperatures continue across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Widespread rain continues to push across Central Florida on Sunday.
It will be a soggy and cool day, with soaking rain staying overhead all afternoon and through the evening hours.
Many locations have already picked up a half to one inch of rain and some areas could see record rainfall totals by the end of the day.
Expect daytime highs to only reach the 50s, with a few 60s in Brevard County.
Temperature will then fall into the 40s throughout most of Central Florida Sunday night.
