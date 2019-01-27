  • Soggy Sunday: Widespread rain, falling temperatures continue across Central Florida

    By: Kassandra Crimi , James Tutten

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Widespread rain continues to push across Central Florida on Sunday.

    It will be a soggy and cool day, with soaking rain staying overhead all afternoon and through the evening hours.

    Related Headlines

    WATCH MORE: WEATHER FACTS AND HACKS

    Many locations have already picked up a half to one inch of rain and some areas could see record rainfall totals by the end of the day.

    Expect daytime highs to only reach the 50s, with a few 60s in Brevard County. 

    Temperature will then fall into the 40s throughout most of Central Florida Sunday night.

    Watch: 5-Day Forecast from Severe Weather Center 9 

    Not a tornado: Lake County storm ‘threw my wife out of bed,’ resident says

    HAVE PHOTOS OF STORM DAMAGE? Tweet them using #stormalert9 and we may use them on-air and online. https://t.co/uxTrY1JH4X pic.twitter.com/VpDiBWBFgA

    — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) January 24, 2019

                                                                                                                              
    Follow the team from Severe Weather Center 9:

     

    Not near a TV?
    Click here to watch Eyewitness News live on WFTV Now

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories