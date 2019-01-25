0 Was it a tornado? Lake County storm ‘threw my wife out of bed,' resident says

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Dozens of people across Central Florida are picking up the pieces after Thursday's strong storms.

The National Weather Service will be surveying the damage Friday in Lake County, ranging from torn aluminum roofing to downed trees to damaged headstones.

Mascotte resident Kelly Garrett said the noise from the storm woke her up.

TRENDING NOW:

"I was sleeping, sound asleep, and all of a sudden, it sounded like a storm like I had never heard before,” Garrett said.

Garrett's home was hit hard by Thursday’s storm.

"Our barns were gone, and our roof was gone," she said.

Garrett's home was one of eight buildings pummeled by Mother Nature.

Read: Severe storms cause damage in several Central Florida counties

Former Tuscanooga Baptist Church Pastor James Madison and his wife were tossed as the storm rumbled through.

"I was in the bed asleep and it hit. It threw my wife out of bed, moved our furniture all around. It was a mess,” Madison said.

It’s time to cleanup in Mascotte. Yesterday morning’s storm destroyed this home and at least 7 other buildings. Today @NWS experts will be surveying the damage to decide whether it was a tornado or not. pic.twitter.com/MtNh7dkl43 — Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) January 25, 2019

The wind tore the roof of their home and knocked it 20 feet off its foundation.

The couple, who are in their 80s, was trapped inside.

"We were fortunate that the firemen were all here. They helped me down the stairs. That used to be my door way. The house has moved over that way now," Madison said.

Fallen trees in the church’s cemetery, broke headstones.

"This was definitely a tornado; definitely to be able to flip those boats upside down like that and turn them around," Madison said.

Despite the debris and damage, the NWS has yet to confirm whether a tornado hit the county.

These pics were taken on one Mascotte property. A small sample of the damage caused by this morning’s storm that rumbled through Central Florida. pic.twitter.com/zSCjEdgmqB — Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) January 24, 2019

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.