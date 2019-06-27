'The next big step': NASA inches toward next mission with rollout of mobile launcher

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - NASA is slowly inching forward with its mission for deep space exploration.
NASA's mobile launcher is slowly crawled across the Kennedy Space Center headed for the launch pad Thursday morning.
The launcher is getting into place for the launch of the first Artemis mission, which was originally scheduled for Thursday.
The launch was delayed until July 9 due to a battery issue.
The Artemis 1 rocket will launch an unmanned Orion spacecraft into orbit for a journey around the moon.
"This is the next big step ... ready to support SLA and Orion," said Cliff Lanham, NASA mobile launcher project manager.
Channel 9 photographer Kenny Gibson live-tweeted behind-the-scenes footage from the rollout:
This Mobile Launcher is MASSIVE!!!! @NASAKennedy #wftv #space pic.twitter.com/iR6S7c3a3d— Kenny Gibson (@KGibsonTV9) June 27, 2019
Another beautiful sunrise out at Kennedy Space Center! #wftv #sunrise @BShieldsWFTV @WFTVWeather pic.twitter.com/vcfr8eu3gm— Kenny Gibson (@KGibsonTV9) June 27, 2019
Getting a first look at the Mobile Launcher at @NASAKennedy! #wftv #space pic.twitter.com/ninHxhTMYG— Kenny Gibson (@KGibsonTV9) June 27, 2019
