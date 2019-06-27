  • 'The next big step': NASA inches toward next mission with rollout of mobile launcher

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - NASA is slowly inching forward with its mission for deep space exploration.

    NASA's mobile launcher is slowly crawled across the Kennedy Space Center headed for the launch pad Thursday morning.

    The launcher is getting into place for the launch of the first Artemis mission, which was originally scheduled for Thursday.

    The launch was delayed until July 9 due to a battery issue.

    The Artemis 1 rocket will launch an unmanned Orion spacecraft into orbit for a journey around the moon.

    "This is the next big step ... ready to support SLA and Orion," said Cliff Lanham, NASA mobile launcher project manager.

