0 SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket set for first nighttime launch at Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is calling Monday night’s launch at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station of its Falcon Heavy rocket the most "difficult launch ever," and one of the company's most challenging missions to date.

This will be the third mission and first nighttime launch of a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, which is the largest operational rocket in use today.

"Onboard autonomous navigation; you can think of a self-driving spacecraft. It's one of the top technologies we need to send humans to places like Mars," a NASA official said.

The four-hour launch window starts at 11:30 p.m. and goes until 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

After the launch, the rocket’s center core will attempt to land on a drone ship on the Atlantic and side boosters will attempt to land back at the Cape, producing a sonic boom.

NASA officials explained that in addition to Department of Defense satellites on board, there will be four NASA payloads, which are part of the Space Test Program 2 mission.

The payloads include new technologies to improve how spacecraft propel and navigate.

The first is NASA’s Deep Space Atomic Clock, which works like a GPS for orbiting satellites.

Currently, spacecraft flying beyond Earth don't have a GPS system, and DSAC will help spacecraft navigate autonomously.

There will also be NASA science missions to help better understand the nature of space and how it impacts technology on spacecraft and the ground.

Officials are predicting a 70% chance of favorable weather for liftoff.

This mission marks the first reuse of side boosters that flew on a previous Falcon Heavy mission pic.twitter.com/4Zl7miTQ24 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 22, 2019

