“She shouldn’t have been arrested,” Robin Severance-Lopez attorney ready to build defense case

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The estranged wife of ousted Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez is out on bond after spending two weeks behind bars on charges connected to an illegal gambling operation.

Our cameras were there as Robin Severance-Lopez took her first steps out. She had nothing to say about the allegations using her hair and hand to try and avoid our cameras after spending 14 days in the Lake County Jail. Longer than her attorney Michelle Yard says she should have.

“The state has been very strict on what they want. They’ve had us jump through a whole bunch of hoops that wouldn’t typically be necessary in 99% of cases,” said Yard.

State prosecutors and the judge had to sign off on the legality of the funds used to pay her $400,000 bond. At a hearing last week, they were able to prove that all but $20,000, which came down today from a check, were legal.

“A family member gave her the additional $20,000 that she needed and so we supplied those bank records over the weekend to the state,” said Yard.

Severance-Lopez is charged with conspiracy to commit racketeering. Prosecutors allege she funneled thousands of dollars from coconspirators to her estranged husband, suspended Osceola County Sheriff, Marcos Lopez. Her attorney says the accusations are weak.

“I know that she agrees with me that there is no reason she’s in jail, that she shouldn’t have been arrested and we absolutely believe she only got arrest because she put out support for Marcos,” said Yard.

We were there 11 days ago when Marcos Lopez, the man accused of running the alleged gambling enterprise, made bail. The 255-page affidavit detailing what led to his racketeering charges and Severance-Lopez’s role is still sealed.

Yard says they can now focus on their plan of action to prove her innocence.

“I feel really confident that once all the evidence comes out, everyone’s going to see Robin is a coparent, but not a coconspirator in anything,” said Yard.

Her attorney says she’s been ready to get home to see her son. The next time we could see her in court is July 21st for arraignment.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group