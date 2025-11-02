Bandwagon-4 mission rocket carrying 18 payloads launches from Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station early on November 2, carrying 18 payloads as part of the Bandwagon-4 mission.

The Falcon 9 launched at 1:09 a.m. ET, with the first-stage booster completing its third mission by landing at Landing Zone 2 and generating sonic booms.

The mission also deployed a satellite by Starcloud with an NVIDIA H100 GPU, marking progress in space computing.

SpaceX webcast the launch, scheduled 51 minutes before daylight saving time began. The countdown was smooth with all systems ‘looking good’ and favorable weather predicted by the Space Force’s 45th Weather Squadron.

The Falcon 9 booster, which had launched the KF-02 and KF-03 missions, touched down at the landing zone about 7 minutes and 46 seconds after liftoff. SpaceX released a 24-second video of the liftoff and a video of the booster returning to Earth.

